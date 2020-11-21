“Gabbi Garcia’s pet dog was with their family for 13 years. “

Gabbi Garcia took to social media to write a heartwarming message for her dog named Sunshine who passed away recently.

In her post, Gabbi remarked that Sunshine is not just a pet but was part of the family.

“Today is a sad day for the family. Our Dearest Sunshine is now in Doggy heaven. I don’t even know where to begin… Sunshine is not just a dog, she’s family. She has been with us for 13, almost 14 years in our lives,” the actress said.

Gabbi added, “She sleeps in our rooms, mostly our parents’ room, joins us in all our meals, and is part of our traditional family photos. She really is the ‘Sunshine’ of this family.”

The actress shared the many things that she will miss about Sunshine.

“Shine, thank you for genuinely loving us. You showed me what true loyalty means. You made us all happy and at the same time, comforted us during the sad times. I’ll miss our goodnight kisses and morning cuddles. Thank you my baby girl for everything,” she said.

Looking back, Gabbi remarked that the past 13 years with Sunshine were great.

“It was a good and happy 13 years, my love. Run free in paradise you will always be in our minds and in our hearts. We love you forever and ever,” Gabbi said.