“Gabby Concepcion’s daughter Cloie Syquia Skarne gets engaged”

Gabby Concepcion’s daughter with ex-wife Jenny Syquia gets engaged in Stockholm, Sweden.

KC Concepcion’s half-sister Cloie Syquia is now engaged. The 26-year-old model and actress, who is Gabby Concepcion’s daughter with his ex-wife Jenny Syquia, got engaged to her Swedish boyfriend Fredrik Hill in Stockholm, Sweden last September 16 after a five-year relationship. Cloie and her mother Jenny shared photos of the engagement on their respective Instagram accounts the day after the event.

After the annulment of Gabby Concepcion’s marriage to Sharon Cuneta, he married Fil-American model Jenny Syquia in 1993 after a whirlwind courtship. A year later, Cloie was born. Their marriage would be annulled in 1996, with Jenny marrying Filip Skarne in 1997 and having Cloie take on his legal name. Cloie is also known to have a strong relationship with her half-sisters KC Concepcion and Garie Concepcion, who is Gabby’s daughter with former partner Grace Ibuna.

On her Instagram account, proud mom Jenny Syquia shared how she feels about her eldest daughter’s engagement. She wrote, “They’re engaged! Beyond happy for Cloie and Fredrik! Filip and I are delighted and so happy that Fredrik is a part of our family! He is an absolute gentleman, intelligent and kind, and loves our daughter very much! Two beautiful souls have found each other!”

Born in 1994 in Sweden, Cloie studied Chinese language and global management at Stockholm University. After being crowned Miss Earth Sweden in 2016, she represented Sweden in the Miss Earth Pageant held in the Philippines that same year where she made it to the top eight finalists of the competition.