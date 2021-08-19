Gabriela counters with probe on fund transfers to NTF-Elcac

Gabriela Women’s Party Rep. Arlene Brosas

THE Gabriela Women’s Party will file a resolution seeking an investigation into the “highly questionable” transfer of funds from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) to the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac).

This comes after the Commission on Audit (CoA) reported the P160.08 million transfer by Tesda to the formation of the government’s anti-insurgency agency.

“This is [a] bad and illegal practice of ‘charging against existing appropriations’ of NTF-Elcac’s member-agencies,” Gabriela Women’s Party Rep. Arlene Brosas said in a press conference on Thursday.

“Funds are diverted from national agencies to local NTF-Elcac activities sans any authorization or appropriation cover,” she added.

Brosas said this may amount to “technical malversation” as funds intended for Tesda were used for NTF-Elcac.

According to CoA’s 2020 audit report, the commission said Tesda scholarship funds were realigned to carry out Executive Order (EO) 70, which forms the NTF-Elcac.

CoA also said the funds that were transferred through the Notice of Cash Allocation were “highly questionable for lack of proper authority/legal basis and the absence of appropriate guidelines as to how this fund shall be utilized, likewise exposing these funds to possible misuse or misappropriation.”



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

“Gabriela Women’s Party will file a House resolution seeking a congressional inquiry on all the illegal fund transfers and questionable spending of NTF-Elcac,” Brosas said.

The party-list and the anti-insurgency agency have been at odds after National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. accused Gabriela of receiving funds from foreign non-government organizations from September 2015 to March 2019.

Esperon, the concurrent NTF-Elcac vice chairman, also claimed the progressive women’s party violated the country’s election laws for supposed foreign funding and called for its disqualification in next year’s elections.

“The NTF-Elcac vice chairman’s unsubstantiated allegation that GWP and Gabriela, Inc. are one and the same is not proof that foreign funds were transferred to GWP,” Brosas said.

“Porke parehong may Gabriela, parehong entity na? (Just because it’s both Gabriela, it’s the same entity?) Following Esperon’s ill logic, then Gabriela Women’s Party could be equated to several other companies and notable celebrities carrying the name ‘Gabriela'” she added.