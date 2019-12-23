Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Continue the Wade World Tour With a Family Trip to Maui
December 23, 2019 | Celebrity | No Comments|
Links”>Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are getting some holiday R&R with children Zion, 12, and Kaavia, 1. Since setting out for Maui on Dec. 20, the couple has been sharing fun pictures and videos from the trip. They’ve enjoyed a handful of activities, such as golfing and swimming, while taking in the gorgeous views of the Hawaiian island. “At Peace,” Gabrielle captioned a snap of her watching the sunset. Between the recent tussle with America’s Got Talent and shutting down online trolls to protect their kids, we’d say they deserve this getaway. View more photos from their vacation ahead!