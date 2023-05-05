GAC MOTOR New Launches Make Waves at MIAS 2023

GUANGZHOU, China, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Philippines has become the latest market to welcome the brand new GAC MOTOR vehicles with the launch of the EMKOO, the brand’s newest SUV, and EMPOW during the opening day of the Manila International Auto Show (MIAS) 2023.

The country saw many car brands participating in across a 200K square meter space in the World Trade Centre Metro Manila, which attracted more than 120,000 visitors to the four-day event.

Themed “Shaping Mobility”, the show emphasized the importance of innovative technologies and a forward-looking stand on future vehicles.

GAC MOTOR brought five models to showcase its full range of high-quality, technology-packed vehicles to the Philippine market.

On top of the newly-launched EMKOO and EMPOW, the brand displayed the versatile and reliable GS4 compact SUV, the spacious and highly comfortable GN6 MPV, and the recently-released premium and powerful All-New GS8 SUV.

New Launch: EMKOO and EMPOW

The EMKOO is an ultra-modern 5-seater compact SUV. With a borderless front faced a V-shape grille, the car’s sleek design is accentuated with LED- powered headlights and DRLs that may be programmed to light up individually and sequentially to provide a visual experience.

Meanwhile, the EMPOW is characterized by futuristic lines and a sleek, muscle car-like silhouette that give the EMPOW an aggressive stance. The sculpted form and attention-grabbing design elements define its sporty profile, while its interiors, driving performance and technology are engineered to thrill the senses.

“Today’s launch ushers in a new era of modern travel through GAC MOTOR’s vision of the future. We are excited to change the game in the segment with this latest addition to our expanding line-up of vehicles,” said Jun Cajayon, Brand Head of Astara Philippines, GAC MOTOR’s distributor in the country.

A Growing Filipino Market

The Philippines is a key market for GAC MOTOR in the Southeast Asian region.

GAC MOTOR Philippines recently capped off the first quarter of 2023 with record sales. This growth was driven by demand for vehicles with higher quality and improved technology features available in the GAC MOTOR line-up.

GAC MOTOR has established a strong presence in the country, which has been strengthened by its collaboration with Astara. In the future, GAC expanding network of showrooms and service centers will continue to serve GAC MOTOR’s commitment to deliver world-class vehicles to the local market.