GAC MOTOR Unveils the Upgraded “Challenger” EMZOOM in the Philippines

GUANGZHOU, China, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On June 30th, 2023, GAC MOTOR officially announced the release of a new, upgraded version of the GS3 – the EMZOOM – in the Philippines.

The GS3 is one of GAC MOTOR’s best performing models. With its striking design, top-tier technology and range of gorgeous colors, the EMZOOM is both a work of art, and a high-performance representative of the rise of China’s automobile industry.

‘Masterful’ Design

Halfway between the luxurious 7-seater GS8 and attention-grabbing sporty EMKOO, the crossover SUV EMZOOM combines a striking exterior with large interior space, powerful driving performance and everyday practicality.

The body sits high, and is covered with subtle geometric lines, giving the car a sporty yet sizeable character and an overall fluidity of appearance that Filipino media outlet Unbox called ‘sharp’ and ‘masterful’.

GAC Group’s commitment to design really shines through in the unmistakable Flying Wing front grille design, huge, spiderweb-esque 19″ alloy wheels, Light Dart taillights and large twin rear exhausts.

5 available base colors are available for purchase, including the stunning Salt Lake Blue seen at the car’s launch.

Top-Tier Performance Technology

Under the hood, the GAC GS3 EMZOOM boasts a third-generation 1.5 turbocharged gasoline direct injection (GDI) engine paired with a seven-speed wet dual clutch transmission, which 174 horsepower and 270 Nm of torque.

The dashboard and cabin is spacious and clutter-free, with a large touchscreen interface and premium faux-leather finishes.

Details like wireless phone charging, a premium DTS sound system and multiple intelligent driving assist features make the EMZOOM like a next-generation car, with maximum ease of use.

This is a future-facing, premium-yet-affordable vehicle, aimed at young, style-conscious Filipino buyers who want the full package of aesthetics, technology and reliability.

GAC MOTOR: Going Global

Influencer Dingdong Dantes, has just been brought on board as brand ambassador for the Philippines, a collaboration that GAC MOTOR hopes will help naturally and organically grow GAC MOTOR’s branding power.

Dantes is a motoring enthusiast with close to a million followers. He also has deep knowledge of local consumer interests.

At the GAC GS3 EMZOOM’s launch, Jun Cajayon, the brand head of GAC MOTOR called the New-Generation GS3 EMZOOM “the newest challenger in the scene, set to drive the brand to new heights and zoom through Philippine roads.”