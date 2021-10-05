Gadon files CoC for senator

LAWYER Lorenzo “Larry” Gadon filed his certificate of candidacy (CoC) for senator on Tuesday morning.

He said that he has decided to run for the Senate because of the false promises brought by the Aquinos during their administrations and to amend the 1987 Constitution.

“We are now a backward country compared to other neighboring Asian countries with the policy of 'let us be stoneage' of the Aquinos. Kaya ngayon, ako ay tumatakbong senador upang masusugan na mapalitan ang konstitusyon sapagkat ang konstitusyong 'yan ang sumisikil sa ating pag-unlad. (I am running for senator to ratify and amend our Constitution because it has been staunting our country's development),” said Gadon after filing his CoC.

This is his third attempt for a senate seat after his losses in the 2016 and 2019 elections.

Gadon has also been known for his efforts in ousting former chief justice Maria Lourdes Sereno in 2018 after the Supreme Court granted the quo warranto petition against her.