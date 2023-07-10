Gadon swears in as anti-poverty czar despite disbarment, controversies

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Monday swore in Larry Gadon despite his string of controversies, including a unanimous decision of disbarment by the Supreme Court.

Gadon posted photos of his oath-taking on his Facebook page.

Its caption stated, “Maraming salamat, President Bongbong Marcos (Thank you, President Bongbong Marcos).”

The ceremony was held at the Study Room of Malacañang in Manila.

Gadon’s appointment as Presidential Adviser on Poverty Alleviation was announced by the Presidential Communications Office on June 26.

The announcement was widely criticized.

15 members of the High Court had voted to disbar Gadon due to his verbal abuse against journalist Raissa Robles.

Gadon is facing charges relating to safe spaces and cyber libel as a result of his actions.

