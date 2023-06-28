Gadon to file motion for reconsideration over disbarment: ‘Penalty is too harsh’

MANILA, Philippines — New Palace appointee Larry Gadon said that he plans to file a motion for reconsideration after the Supreme Court (SC) disbarred him, calling the penalty “too harsh.”

Recently appointed by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. as the Presidential Adviser for Poverty Alleviation, Gadon said that he planned to handle his disbarment as a personal matter.

“My remedy and reaction to this is to file a motion for reconsideration on the ground that the penalty is too harsh for the alleged cause,” said Gadon in a statement late Tuesday night, after he learned from his sources that he was disbarred by the SC.

Gadon’s “alleged cause” was his viral outburst against veteran journalist Raissa Robles, in which he accused her of propagating lies about Marcos.

The SC, however, had already suspended Gadon in 2022 over his behavior towards Robles.

Next, the Court ruled to disbar him after it found the clip as “indisputably scandalous that it discredits the legal profession.”

Gadon downplayed the SC decision however, insisting that lawyering is unnecessary for his new Palace job.

“The position and the task given to me by the President do not require lawyering hence my suspension and disbarment have no effect on my appointment. I will just approach this issue on a personal concern, file a motion for reconsideration and proceed in facing the challenges of the job and aim to serve the public in my best capability,” said Gadon.

Gadon’s cursing spree is not limited to his incident with Robles. He had also hurled insults and curses at supporters of former Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno after he filed an impeachment case against her in 2017.

