Gadon to withdraw petition vs NTC

Lawyer Larry Gadon said that he will withdraw the petition he filed before the Supreme Court against the National Telecommunications Commission, House Speaker Allan Peter Cayetano and Rep. Franz Alvarez in connection with the planned provision of a temporary franchise to ABS CBN.

In a statement, Gadon said that his petition has been rendered moot because the act sought to be prevented no longer exists.

“NTC already issued a Cease and Desist Order on May 5 . ..NTC also has subsequently sent a letter to the House of Reps maintaning its decision,” he pointed out.

“Speaker Cayetano has already withdrawn his House Bill giving ABS-CBN provisional franchise,” he added.