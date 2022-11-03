GALA Sports, the up-and-coming mobile sports game developer whose parent company seeking for successful Hong Kong IPO as World Cup comes near

The global market for mobile sports simulation games is expected to grow to USD 13.3 billion in 2026

in 2026 GALA Sports’ graphic rendering abilities and self-developed AI technology, together with the IP right licenses obtained from player associations and sports clubs, offer a new level of gaming experience

GALA Technology, the parent company of GALA Sports, has filed for initial public offering on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to be played in Qatar in less than a month’s time. As fans around the world start to get prepared for one of the greatest glories in football, the market for mobile sports games and other kinds of sports content is also thriving. One of the content creators that wishes to gain extra attention during the long-awaited event is GALA Sports, a Chinese game developer that specializes in mobile sports games, also a business of GALA Technology, which submitted an application for an initial public offering to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in September. Having recently launched Total Football, a new football mobile game in July, there is perhaps no better time than now to learn about the market of mobile sports games and GALA Sports, which aspires to become a force to be reckoned with in the field.

The market size and growth potential of mobile sports games deserve attention

In the universe of mobile games, the genre of mobile sports games is to be recognized with. While the global market size of online mobile games is estimated to grow to USD 177.3 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.3%, the market of mobile sports simulation games is expected to contribute USD 13.3 billion of that amount. As disclosed in GALA Technology’s prospectus, the group’s revenue from 2019 to 2021 were RMB 379 million, RMB 405 million and RMB 460 million, respectively. These have made GALA Technology into China’s No.2 mobile sports game company in terms of revenue in 2021. In the first half of 2022, the group recorded a 63% YoY increase in revenue to RMB 295 million, partly driven by its enlarging overseas business. The growth of the market and the group are equally promising.

Users of mobile sports games are special and would reward the capable game developer

The major supporters of mobile sports games are often loyal sports fans that love the sport and support specific sports clubs or star athletes. User stickiness is usually high if games can realistically portray real players while also being entertaining with smooth gameplay and rich content. GALA Sports does just that as it has not only obtained IP right licenses from player associations such as FIFPro, NBA and the NBPA, but also licenses from clubs such as Juventus F.C., Manchester City F.C., Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain F.C. and F.C. Barcelona. On top of these IP right licenses, GALA Sports has developed advanced technology to boost its gaming experience. Its graphic rendering abilities have allowed realistic portrayal and its self-developed AI technology has enabled the simulation of strategies and team formations from real matches. These are the keys to success for its signature mobile games Football Master, NBA Basketball Master, Football Master 2, and Total Football, the most recent product of GALA Sports.

GALA Sports has also been putting great care to build and foster a community among its users. For instance, soon after its launch, Total Football has already started to explore its place in e-sports by organizing online competitions among streamers as well as offline local events among users. With features that allow users to customize tactics and tifos and share with other users in the community, GALA Sports seeks to explore new aspects of mobile sports games and offer users with ever-changing and interactive gaming experiences.

A potential next stage for the dedicated developer

“The current stage of the mobile sports games market is unique. The market is fragmented with a vast number of developers wishing for success, but at the same time, players’ expectations on realistic content and entertaining experience set entry barriers, as those features would demand IP right licenses and advanced technological capabilities. Not many sports game developers can combine IP right licenses and technology to give the best gaming experience to users. We, however, are devoted to delivering the best. We are a tech-driven company and our R&D expenses have been over 10% of annual revenue in the past few years. We believe this is the time to let the world know we are one of the few that can offer the rare combination of IP and tech-driven gaming experience to players around the world and be a new contender in the field,” says Huang Xiang, Chief Technology Officer of GALA Sports. “The MLB World Series is taking place as we speak; the FIFA World Cup is just around the corner. The NFL is half-way through the regular season, and the new NBA season has just started. The sports world is always exciting and so does the world of mobile sports games. We see great room of growth in our field, and we have faith that our dedication to mobile sports games will yield greater fruits.”

About GALA Sports

In 2013, GALA Sports was founded in Shenzhen, China, by a team of sports and technology enthusiasts who want to bring great gaming experiences to sports fans. GALA Sports have developed and launched several mobile sports games to the Chinese and Overseas markets, including Football Master, NBA Basketball Master, Football Master 2, and Total Football.

GALA Sports is a part of GALA Technology Holding Limited, which has submitted an application for an initial public offering on the main board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

For more, please visit: http://www.galasports.net/EN/