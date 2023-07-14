GALAXY MACAU JOINED THE “EXPERIENCE MACAO UNLIMITED” MEGA ROADSHOW IN SEOUL

PRESENTING UNLIMITED EXPERIENCES ALL UNDER ONE ROOF

MACAU, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Taking place in Seoul’s Times Square Main Atrium from 14 – 17 July and organised by the Macao Government Tourism Office, the mega roadshow “Experience Macao Unlimited” was officially opened at a ceremony in the afternoon today (14 July). Designed with the English letters “MOMA” (Moment of Macau) as the slogan, the roadshow aims to captivate Korean travel enthusiasts with the wonders of Macau and various special travel products, attract them to choose Macau as their preferred destination, and tap into the global customer market. Galaxy Macau™ (Galaxy Macau), the world-class luxury integrated resort, has been actively supporting and participating in the Macau SAR Government’s promotion activities and is proud to join the delegation for this roadshow and showcase its unparalleled luxury and splendour, positioning its one-stop luxury resort experience as Asia’s most exciting destination for leisure, entertainment, dining, events and conferences. Galaxy Macau will continue to launch more international events and competitions in order to promote the youthful and diversified development of Macau’s tourism, cultural, entertainment and sports.



Ms. Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Macao Government Tourism Office Director (3rd from right), Mr. Henry Oh, Chairman of Korea Association of Travel Agents (KATA) (4th from right), together with Mr. Victor Lau, the Assistant Senior Vice President of Guest Hospitality and MICE Sales of Galaxy Entertainment Group (2nd from right) joined the opening ceremony of the “Experience Macao Unlimited” mega roadshow on 14 July afternoon.

Galaxy Macau’s booth at the venue fully showcases the brand characteristics of the resort, with an ivory and gold theme that is bright and eye-catching. The booth also showcasing elements of the integrated resort that has received the most Forbes Five-star Hotel Awards in the world, including the world’s leading skytop oasis – Grand Resort Deck. On-site, the peacock of GalaxyKidz, “Wavey”, interacts with guests, welcoming them to take photos, receive exquisite gifts from Galaxy Macau and leave behind unique memories. During the roadshow, Galaxy Macau and local travel agencies have collaborated and established exclusive Forbes Five-star hotel packages during the time-limited period of the roadshow. The roadshow also highlighted Galaxy Macau’s new development projects, including the soon-to-open world-class event venue and convention space, Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) and Macau’s largest indoor arena that presented numbers of internationally renowned music extravaganzas, Galaxy Arena. In addition, prior to the roadshow, Galaxy Macau hosted a business luncheon where major partners including airlines, travel agencies (both online and offline) and local media were invited, in hopes of expressing its gratitude to them. Mr. Victor Lau, the Assistant Senior Vice President of Guest Hospitality and MICE Sales of Galaxy Entertainment Group, also shared the latest information of Galaxy Macau and engaged with the guests at the event. He indicated, “We hope that, through this mega roadshow, more Korean tourists will gain a better understanding of Macau’s culture and tourism attractions, as well as a profound knowledge of Galaxy Macau. We warmly welcome more Korean tourists to visit Galaxy Macau and experience our meticulous and thoughtful services, ensuring they have an unforgettable and wonderful travel experience.”

Spanning over 1.1 million square metres, Galaxy Macau is renowned for its unparalleled mix of entertainment and leisure attractions that are unmatched in Macau. With 8 award-winning world-class luxury hotels to choose from, guests are spoilt for choice. Water sports enthusiasts can make a splash at the 75,000-square-metre Grand Resort Deck—the world’s leading skytop oasis. Foodies meanwhile can indulge in a selection of over 120 dining options, ranging from Michelin-starred establishments to local street food legends; a delectable selection that has earned Galaxy Macau the distinction of being Asia’s premier dining destination. For an authentic Asian street food adventure, guests can cross the link bridge to explore vibrant Macanese and Asian cuisines. Fashionistas will adore Galaxy Promenade, an award-winning shopping destination spread over 100,000 square metres. Luxury flagship stores, designer boutiques and high-street labels contribute to over 200 world-renowned luxury fashion and lifestyle brands. Galaxy Macau is also Asia’s entertainment and events capital. Film buffs can catch the latest blockbusters at Galaxy Cinemas, a 10-theatre 3D Cineplex which brings movies to life through state-of-the-art 4K laser projection. For live performances and events, the 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to a diverse range of live shows, events and cultural activities from around the world with up-close and personal experiences. Galaxy Macau continues to support the SAR Government’s mission to usher in a new era of tourism for the city. As part of the ongoing enhancements, Galaxy Macau is set to bring a new chapter, with the anticipated opening of two world-class luxury hotels – Raffles at Galaxy Macau and Andaz Macau. GICC is the latest addition to the Group’s ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000 square metres of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.

Galaxy Macau has always adhered to its “World Class, Asian Heart” service philosophy, when serving guests from all walks of life and from all around the world. As the city gears up for a continuing wave of international tourism, Galaxy Macau looks forward to welcoming visitors with award-winning accommodations, unforgettable leisure experiences, and unparalleled shopping, dining and entertainment all under one roof.



Galaxy Macau showcases a diverse range of exciting travel products at the roadshow, attracting local residents and tourists alike.



Prior to the roadshow, Galaxy Macau hosted a business luncheon in The Westin Josun Seoul where major partners including airlines, travel agencies and local media were invited, in hopes of expressing its gratitude to them as well as providing them with its latest updates of Galaxy Macau.



Galaxy Macau is renowned around the globe for its diversified and luxurious range of leisure, dining and entertainment, offering 5-star accommodations and spa experiences for guests at its 8 award-winning luxury hotels.



As Asia’s dining destination, Galaxy Macau boasts over 120 dining options, including Michelin-starred establishments and local food legends.



Galaxy Promenade is Galaxy Macau’s award-winning luxury fashion shopping centre.

