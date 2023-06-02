GALAXY MACAU Joins Bangkok’s hosting of the “Experience Macao Unlimited Mega Roadshow”

MACAU, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Galaxy Macau, the world-class integrated resort, showcased its unparalleled luxury and splendour at the “Experience Macao Unlimited Mega Roadshow” organised by the Macao Government Tourism Office and hosted at Central World, the premium shopping mall at the heart of Bangkok.



Ms. Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of Macao Government Tourism Office (2nd from right), Mr. Somchai Chomraka, Vice President of Thai Travel Agent Association (centre) and Ms. Uracha Jaktaranon, General Manager of MGTO Marketing Representative in Thailand (3rd from left) together with Galaxy Macau management team join the “Experience Macao Unlimited Mega Roadshow” Opening Ceremony which took place at Central World Bangkok on 2 June 2023 afternoon.

Taking place from 2 – 4 June 2023, this mega event aims to captivate Thai audiences and South-east Asia travel enthusiasts with the wonders of Macau! Galaxy Macau is proud to join the delegation, positioning its one-stop luxury resort experience as Asia’s most exciting destination for leisure, entertainment, dining, events and conferences.

The booth design of Galaxy Macau was inspired by the brand-new Galaxy Arena. In the interactive area, a superstar stage was created, paired with powerful lights, creating a sense of reality as if you were on the stage of the Galaxy Arena.

Guests who come to visit the booth can stand on centre stage to take 360o panoramic videos and capture every angle, and also take photos with Wavey, the peacock of GalaxyKidz to capture their showbiz moment! There are exclusive benefits on offer for guests throughout the event site, and in addition to booking a five-star hotel package during the time-limited period of the exhibition, visitors can also receive exquisite gifts from Galaxy Macau at the booth.

Galaxy Macau – something for everyone under one roof

Spanning over 1.1 million square metres, Galaxy Macau is renowned for its unparalleled mix of entertainment and leisure attractions that are unmatched in Macau. With 8 award-winning world-class luxury hotels to choose from, guests are spoilt for choice. Water sports enthusiasts can make a splash at the 75,000-square-metre Grand Resort Deck—the world’s leading skytop water park.

Foodies meanwhile can indulge in a selection of over 120 restaurants, ranging from Michelin-starred establishments to local street food legends; a delectable selection that has earned Galaxy Macau the distinction of being Asia’s premier dining destination. For an authentic Asian street food adventure, guests can cross the pedestrian bridge to explore over 40 vibrant Macanese and Asian food stalls.

Fashionistas will adore Galaxy Promenade, an award-winning shopping destination spread over 100,000 square metres. Luxury flagship stores, designer boutiques and high-street labels contribute to over 200 world-renowned luxury fashion and lifestyle brands.

Galaxy Macau is also Asia’s entertainment and events capital. Film buffs can catch the latest blockbusters at Galaxy Cinemas, a 10-theatre 3D Cineplex which brings movies to life through state-of-the-art 4K laser projection. For live performances and events, the newly opened 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to some of the world’s most electrifying entertainers, musicians and artists.

Achieving a grand vision for Macau tourism

Galaxy Macau continues to support the Macau Government’s mission to usher in a new era of tourism for the city. As part of the ongoing enhancements, Galaxy Macau is proud to unveil two new world-class luxury hotels: Raffles Galaxy Macau and Andaz Macau.

These hotels follow the launch of the highly anticipated Galaxy International Convention Centre, which offers MICE professionals more than 40,000 square metres of high-tech, configurable event space, as well as the 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena that is set to become a prime venue for concerts and sporting events.

Galaxy Macau has always adhered to its “World Class, Asian Heart” service philosophy, when serving guests from all walks of life and from all around the world. As the city gears up for a new wave of international tourism, Galaxy Macau looks forward to welcoming visitors with award-winning accommodations, unforgettable leisure experiences, and unparalleled shopping, dining and entertainment all under one roof.



About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort

