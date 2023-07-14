Galaxy Promenade Welcomes CELINE PLEIN SOLEIL Pop-up Store

Conveying Exquisite Elegance and Refined Taste through a Beach Vacation Theme

MACAU, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Galaxy Macau™ Integrated Resort hosts the Macau exclusive CELINE PLEIN SOLEIL Pop-up Store in Opal Lobby at Galaxy Promenade from July 14 to 30, 2023. The pop-up store showcases the 2023 PLEIN SOLEIL capsule collection designed by the brand’s creative director, HEDI SLIMANE, featuring leather goods, ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories, and Maison CELINE pieces. During the event, guests can also choose from a variety of limited-time exclusive styles and unique shopping bags.

The pop-up store is inspired by the eternal allure of the French Riviera and the sophisticated nonchalance of the Saint-Germain-des-Prés, places dear to HEDI SLIMANE. The pop-up store will feature a range of Maison CELINE pieces, including deck chairs, hammocks, and beach racket sets, all adorned with the signature CELINE logo, and will convey the house’s aesthetic philosophy of delivering exquisite elegance and refined taste.

In addition, the CELINE PLEIN SOLEIL capsule will introduce a range of summer items exclusively available at Galaxy Promenade, including the CELINE Classic Panier Hobo Bag in raffia and calfskin, Round Triomphe Minaudière in Wicker and Calfskin, Teen Drawstring in Raffia and Calfskin, as well as suede sandals, printed canvas sandals, sunglasses, and accessories, providing a variety of selections for summer outfits.

The pop-up store is located at Galaxy Promenade, which covers an area of over 100,000 square meters. It is a trendy hotspot for those seeking new fashion and creative experiences, as well as a popular choice for tourists visiting Macau for shopping and leisure. The mall features over 200 international luxury fashion brands, offering customers a diverse selection from high-end boutiques to trendy fashion and lifestyle brands. The Galaxy Promenade not only provides a luxurious and comfortable shopping space and a wide range of leisure and dining facilities but also offers extraordinary “Asian Heart” service, adding a new dimension to customers’ shopping and leisure trips and creating unforgettable luxury shopping experiences.

CELINE PLEIN SOLEIL Pop-Up Store

Display Period: July 14 – 30, 2023

From Sunday to Thursday: 10:00 – 22:00

Friday, Saturday and Public Holidays: 10:00 – 00:00



The Exclusive Macau CELINE PLEIN SOLEIL Pop-Up Store located in Opal Lobby at Galaxy Promenade



The pop-up store features a special showcase of Maison CELINE pieces, including deck chairs, hammocks, and beach racket sets, all adorned with the signature CELINE logo, and will convey the house’s aesthetic philosophy of delivering exquisite elegance and refined taste



