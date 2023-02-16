Gale warning hoisted over most of PH seaboards due to ‘amihan’

MANILA, Philippines — Gale warning is raised over most of the country’s seaboards due to strong winds brought by the northeast monsoon or “amihan,” the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Friday.
The state weather bureau hoisted a gale warning in the following coastal waters:
- Batanes
- Babuyan Islands
- Cagayan
- Isabela
- Aurora
- Quezon
- Polillo Islands
- Camarines Norte
- Camarines Sur
- Catanduanes
- Albay
- Sorsogon
- Masbate
- Ilocos Norte
- Ilocos Sur
- La Union
- Pangasinan
- Zambales
- Bataan
- Batangas
- Metro Manila
- Cavite
- Mindoro Provinces
- Lubang Island
- Palawan
- Marinduque
- Romblon
- Northern Samar
- Eastern Samar
- Samar
- Biliran
- Leyte
- Negros Provinces
- Cebu
- Bohol
- Siquijor
- Agusan del Norte
- Misamis Oriental
- Camiguin
- Misamis Occidental
- Northern coast of Lanao del Norte
- Dinagat Islands
- Siargao del Norte
- Surigao del Sur
- Davao Oriental
“Patuloy na pinag-iingat ang ating mga kababayang mangingisda at maliliit na sasakyang pandagat hangga’t maaari ay ‘wag muna pumalaot sa banta ng mataas na alon na maaring umabot ng fiver meters sa mga baybaying nabanggit natin at dulot nito ng malakas na pag bugso ng hanging amihan,” said weather specialist Patrick del Mundo.
(We are continuously warning our fellow fisherfolk to halt their fishing activities for the meantime due to high waves on the following coast waters caused by five-meter high waves brought by the northeast monsoon’s intensifying winds.)
Del Mundo also said that Pagasa has been monitoring the low-pressure areas inside and outside of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).
The LPA inside PAR was 765 kilometers east of southeast Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, while the one outside was 1,110 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas.
The LPAs have low possibility of merging and developing into tropical cyclones, Del Mundo said.
Meanwhile, below is Pagasa’s list of weather temperatures in key areas of the country for Friday:
- Metro Manila: 21 to 30 degrees Celsius
- Baguio City: 11 to 23 degrees Celsius
- Laoag City: 18 to 30 degrees Celsius
- Tuguegarao: 18 to 26 degrees Celsius
- Legazpi City: 22 to 28 degrees Celsius
- Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Tagaytay: 17 to 29 degrees Celsius
- Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Iloilo City: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius
- Cebu: 23 to 29 degrees Celsius
- Tacloban City: 23 to 28 degrees Celsius
- Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius
- Zamboanga City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Davao City: 23 to 30 degrees Celsius
