Galton Voysey Limited wins 2 International Awards at the 9th edition of Global Brands Magazine AwardsGBM-Final-Logo.jpg

LONDON, UK – Media OutReach – 20 September 2021 – Galton Voysey Limited, an accomplished DTC brand developer, has won both the “Leading Brand Developer, Hong Kong” and the “Young Women CEO of the Year, Hong Kong – Kimberley Woo (Galton Voysey)” awards for the year 2021. The felicitation ceremony will be held at the Palm Jumeirah – Waldorf Astoria in early 2022 in Dubai.

The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. The award aims to recognize global brands achieving excellence in performance across a broad range of sectors while keeping its readers updated on the branding world’s key trends. Galton Voysey Limited was evaluated based on customer service, satisfaction, digital innovation, strategic relationships and new business development.

Commenting on Galton Voysey Limited winning the awards, Shivkumar (CEO) of Global Brands Magazine said, “Galton Voysey Limited is a driving force in the DTC market, being a front-running pioneer in today’s e-commerce-driven market of disruptive DTC brands. They’re a reminder that the apparent monopoly of the well-known retail giants isn’t as strong as many people think when smaller brands can find gaps and bypass the middlemen entirely. Miss Woo is an outstanding CEO, and we’re excited about what DTC brands she’ll bring to life in the coming years.”

Commenting on winning the award, Kimberley Woo (CEO) said, “I feel very honoured to have received the awards of Leading Brand Developer of the Year and Young Female CEO of the Year. I do not believe that without an amazing team behind me, this could have happened. I hope to continue to grow Galton Voysey to becoming a leading eCommerce company and to add amazing talent to the team.”