Galvez, Año fly to Leyte amid surge in Covid infections

INTERIOR Secretary Eduardo Año disclosed on Wednesday that Leyte was another focus of the government’s task force amid a surge of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) infections in the province.

Año, together with Secretary Carlito Galvez, will fly to Tacloban City to see the situation on the ground.

“Lilipad papuntang Tacloban kasi isa rin problema natin ngayon ang Leyte, biglang nag-surge doon [We will fly to Tacloban because one of the problems now is Leyte, there is a sudden surge there],” Año said in a radio interview.

Like Cebu, Leyte was reported to have had a spike of Covid-19 cases, Año said.

Based on the Department of Health (DoH) case tracker, a total of 298 Covid cases were reported in Eastern Visayas as of June 23.

Leyte has 130 while Samar has 61 cases.

In the last 14 days, DoH reported an additional 241 cases in Eastern Visayas.

Año said that the surge boiled down to the arrival of Locally Stranded Individuals (LSIs) and Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in the province.

“May mga dumating doon na LSIs at OFWs na pinagmulan ng spike [There are LSIs and OFWs who came there who are the cause of the spike],” Año said.

Año said they would talk to the local government officials to find out how the national government could help.