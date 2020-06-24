Galvez, Año to probe spike in COVID-19 cases in Leyte

MANILA, Philippines — The top officials of the National Task Force against COVID-19 (NTF) will visit Leyte to probe the recent rise of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the province.

In an interview over Teleradyo, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, vice-chair of the NTF, said he and NTF chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. will also help to contain the surge of COVID-19 cases in Leyte.

“Kami ni Secretary Galvez lilipad papuntang Tacloban dahil ang isa pang problema natin ngayon ang Leyte. Biglang nag-surge doon dahil ang sabi may dumating na LSIs (locally stranded individuals) at OFWs (overseas Filipino workers) na pinagmulan ng spike,” Año said.

(We will go to Tacloban because we have a problem in Leyte. There is a sudden surge there of cases because of LSIs and OFWs that reportedly caused the spike.)

“Kakausapin din namin LGU (local government unit) officials dun at titignan din natin ang actual situation sa ground at titignan natin kung ano matutulong natin sa Leyte,” he added.

(We will talk to LGU officials there and see the actual situation on the ground and we will see the help that we can give to Leyte.)

In a previous report, the Department of Health in Region 8 said the rise of COVID-19 cases in Eastern Visayas was “alarming” due to returning overseas workers and stranded persons who have returned to their provinces.

On June 21, Eastern Visayas recorded 395 cases of COVID-19. Of this number, 11 of the new cases were from Tacloban City in Leyte.

