Galvez appointed as presidential peace adviser

MANILA, Philippines — Former Defense Officer-in-charge Carlito Galvez Jr. has been appointed as chief of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity, (OPAPRU), Malacañang said on Monday.
Joining him is Isidro L. Purisima, who will be the senior undersecretary in the OPAPRU.
Before this appointment, Isidro Purisima had been the previous officer-in-charge of the OPAPRU.
Galvez was also previously vaccine czar and chief of the National Task Force Against Covid-19.
