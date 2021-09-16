Galvez: Covax to send 10M more Pfizer vaccines by end-Sept

THE Philippines will get 10 million additional doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) from Covax facility, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said on Thursday, as the government strives to do more in its inoculation program that would include children.

During a briefing with President Rodrigo Duterte, Galvez said the United States (US) government initially pledged to give about 6 million Pfizer doses but later added 4.5 million more, making it about 10 million doses.

“Nagkaroon na ng official pronouncement ang WHO for additional delivery of 10 million doses of Pfizer. Nagpapasalamat din kami sa WHO sa kanilang masipag na pagfollow-up sa ating mga donors (The WHO [World Health Organization] has said it will give an additional 10 million doses of Pfizer. We also thank the WHO for following up on our donors),” Galvez said.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. went to the US to thank the government for the vaccine donation, he added.

The Philippines has, so far, received over 54.5 million Covid-19 vaccine doses, 13 million of which are from the Covax facility, and 3.6 million are donated by other countries.

This number included the latest delivery of over 700,000 Pfizer doses on Wednesday night.

“We are very pleased with this good news, especially that many of our local government units, particularly those in the provinces, have started to scale up their vaccine rollout and expand their coverage to include the A4 and A5 priority groups,” said Galvez, who is also the chief implementer of the National Task Force Against Covid-19 (NTF).



“These will boost our inoculation program, as we firm up the guidelines on the vaccination of the general public and prepare for the rollout for teenagers or those 12 to 17 years old as we wait for the approval of the members of our vaccine expert panel,” he added.

The notice for the increase in the allocation from Covax has been relayed to the NTF Against Covid-19 wherein deliveries to the Philippines will increase from 188,370 doses to 10,188,360 doses.

Covax is a global effort that brought together governments, global health organizations, manufacturers, scientists, private sector, civil society and philanthropy, to provide innovative and equitable access to Covid-19 diagnostics, treatments and vaccines.

It ensures that people in all corners of the world will get access to Covid-19 vaccines once they are available, regardless of their wealth.

Based on the letter, the Philippines will receive Pfizer vaccines in two tranches-4,354,740 doses and 5,645,250 doses, respectively.

Moderna has started to make arrangements for the shipment of the procured 4,712,770 doses to the Philippines, according to Galvez, adding that the initial shipment containing 1,250,000 doses is scheduled to arrive this week, while another 961,000 doses will be delivered on September 16.

Two batches of Moderna vaccines are due to arrive on September 19. The first shipment will contain 1,270,720 doses, while the second shipment will have 1,231,050 doses.

The Philippines has secured a total of 20 million doses from Moderna, of which 13 million doses were procured by the national government, while seven million doses were purchased by the private sector.

As of September 15, a total of 1.29 million doses were delivered to the country.