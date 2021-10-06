Galvez: Govt eyes full Covid-19 vaccination, booster shots before ’22 polls

THE government is considering full vaccination for the country's target population and start administering booster shots against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) before the 2022 national elections, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said on Wednesday.

Galvez, also the chief implementer of the the National Task Force (NTF) Against Covid-19, said this is part the government's recalibrated national vaccination program to ensure the sustainability of supply, secure access to the latest generation of vaccines, and complete the immunization of 80 to 90 percent of the country's population by the first quarter of 2022.

He said that prime consideration was given to real world data on the efficacy of various vaccines, the advice of health experts in increasing the percentage of the target population to 80 percent up to 90 percent, and the upcoming 2022 national elections, which could be a potential “super spreader” event.

“So, sa plano po natin, kailangan matapos na natin bakunahan ang mga tao by February, bago iyong election period natin. Para just in case magkaroon ng violations, at least bakunado po ang mga tao (So our plan is that we need to vaccinate all the targeted population by February, before the start of the election period so that just in case there are violations [on minimum public health standards], they are all vaccinated),” Galvez said during a virtual briefing.

Galvez said the updated vaccination program reflects the lessons learned over the course of the current vaccine rollout, as well as the country's experiences in dealing with the various Covid-19 variants.

He said that the NTF is studying the current global vaccine supply trend and the rollout of local government units across the country to determine their respective storage, distribution, and administration capacities.

The updated vaccination plan will be presented to the Interagency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases for its approval, he added.

Galvez said that the NTF has begun to assess and evaluate the safety and cost-effectiveness of various vaccines through the Vaccine Expert Panel (VEP).

This is in light, he said, of the emergence of different Covid-19 variants and the development of reformulated boosters as well as the new generations of vaccines.

The VEP will be submitting this quarter a new Covid-19 vaccine portfolio that will be the basis for procuring the country's 2022 supply, as the panel continuously monitors and evaluates both clinical and real world performance of each vaccine brand, he added.

The vaccine czar also said the government will continue to adopt the “focus and expand” vaccination strategy in high-risk or critical areas.

“We are negotiating with four to five manufacturers to sign non-binding term sheets to lock-in the allocations of 90 million doses starting the first quarter [of 2022],” Galvez said.

The Department of Finance is preparing for multilateral funding worth P45 billion, in partnership with the Asian Development Bank, World Bank, and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, he added.

The Philippines has secured a total of 187.6 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines for 2021, of which 77.4 million doses have been delivered since February.

Galvez is optimistic that the total vaccine deliveries to the country since February will reach the 100 million mark by the end of October and increase to 160 million doses by year-end.

These supplies, he said, would be sufficient in expanding the vaccine coverage to children and the general population this quarter, and achieving the full vaccination of 50 to 70 million Filipinos by the end of 2021.