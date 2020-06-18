Galvez: Leachon’s comments caused ‘misunderstanding’ among Covid task forces

SECRETARY Carlito Galvez Jr., chief implementer of the National Task Force on Covid-19 , admitted that the resignation of special adviser, Anthony Leachon, was prompted by his “preemptive releases of information” that “jeopardized” communication efforts and resulted in the “unwarranted misunderstanding” between his agency and the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) in handling the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“He (Leachon) has been cautioned but remained deaf to collegial advise,” Galvez said. “Constructive criticism among colleagues is most welcome to assure improvement but this should have been done internally to maintain unity of effort.”

Leachon announced his resignation on Wednesday days after he expressed his disappointment on social media at the Department of Health (DoH) as the lead agency in the fight against the virus which, Galvez said, did not sit well with Health Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd and Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque.

Leachon said that while there was a need to align one’s self with the institution one works for, “I cannot hold back on being transparent in terms of communicating to the public”.

Galvez rallied behind Duque, who is under investigation from the Office of the Ombudsman over his agency’s response to the crisis.

“To this end, I state my unequivocal support to the ranks of the professional men and women of the Department of Health and all our medical frontliners who continue to man their forts despite the losses in their ranks,” Galvez said.

But like Leachon, Galvez said he continues to respect his former special adviser and thanked him for the service he provided during his stint at the task force.