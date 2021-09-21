Galvez: PH may reach 100-M Covid-19 jabs delivery by end-October

THE Philippines expects the delivery of more than 100 million doses of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) jabs by the end of October, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said, as the government aims to achieve herd immunity this year.

Galvez, the chief implementer of the National Task Force Against Covid-19 (NTF), made the statement as the government this week received some 9.5 million vaccine doses, the highest volume of deliveries in a week.

The vaccine czar said the majority of vaccine doses that arrived in the country were manufactured by Sinovac, with five million doses. This was followed by Pfizer with 2,774,070 doses; Moderna with 961,000; AstraZeneca with 661,200 and 190,000 Sputnik V second doses.

Further, Galvez said the country expects to receive 22 million more doses before the end of September or first week of October.

“We now have a steadier supply of Sinovac, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and then Moderna and Covax. We are now renegotiating with the Russian Direct Investment Fund for the Sputnik Light,” Galvez said.

“By the end of October, we will reach more or less 100 million doses delivered to the Philippines,” he added.

This developed as the national government continues to build up the Philippines’ Covid-19 vaccine inventory with the steady arrival of larger shipments of government-procured and donated vaccine supplies.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

“This is a testament of our collective effort — from the national government, the local government units, the private sector, and the global community — in securing much-needed doses for our people,” Galvez said.

“We are now beginning to reap the benefits of having a forward-looking and sustainable plan in our vaccine procurement. We will continue to negotiate and hopefully sustain this bulk allocation and delivery schedule in the coming weeks,” he added.

The vaccine czar had announced that more than 34 million doses were expected to be delivered this month from various sources and manufacturers. Of this number, 13,041,410 doses have been delivered.

Meanwhile, Galvez said the country will also receive 5,626,650 doses of the second batch of Pfizer vaccines in the last week of September and first week of October.

Aside from this, Galvez said the government will also renegotiate with the Russian Direct Investment Fund to get more Sputnik Light vaccines.

He noted that despite most of the supply contracts indicating that the volume of the Philippines’ orders will be shipped in the fourth quarter, the NTF has continued to engage with the vaccine manufacturers as part of its aggressive efforts to secure additional vaccine doses.

“We are grateful to our embassies and our consular offices around the globe for their hard work and determination to help our country access and secure the 30 million doses that we need monthly,” he said.

Overall, the Philippines received 64,942,000 doses of various vaccines.

A total of 18,560,409 Filipinos are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as of September 20. This number is 24.06 percent of the Philippines’ target population for herd immunity.

“The latest vaccine deliveries will continue to be deployed to the regions and provinces across the country as part of our efforts to fully vaccinate the Filipino people,” Galvez said.