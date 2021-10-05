Galvez: Teens aged 15-17 to get first of Covid-19 jabs

THE pilot implementation of vaccination for the country's younger population against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) will be done through phases, starting with individuals aged 12 to 17 years old, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said.

Citing the approved operational guidelines for the pediatric vaccination eyed to begin on October 15, Galvez said the inoculation of 15 to 17 years old will be done first, followed by those from 12 to 14 years old.

“The initial rollout will only involve a couple of thousands [of] individuals under the age group. It will be phased, monitored, and sequential,” Galvez said during the launch of the Philippine Vaccine Certificate and Bakuna Panalo Ka raffle promo on Monday.

“Naniniwala kami na dapat nang masimulan ang pagbabakuna sa mga kabataan upang mabigyan na sila ng agarang proteksyon laban sa Covid-19. Ito rin ang magiging susi sa ating pagbubukas ng mga paaralan para sa limited face-to-face classes (We believe that we need to inoculate our younger population so that they will also be protected against Covid-19. This will be the key for our opening of limited face-to-face classes in our schools),” he added.

Minors with comorbidities will be prioritized in jabs sites at the Philippine Children's Medical Center, National Children's Hospital, Philippine Heart Center, Pasig City Children's Hospital, Fe Del Mundo Medical Center, and Philippine General Hospital.

The Food and Drug Administration initially approved the emergency use authorization of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for the inoculation.

Galvez, who is also the chief implementer of the National Task Force Against Covid-19 (NTF), assured the public that pediatric vaccination was closely studied before approval.

After the 14-day test run in the six hospitals, Galvez said the vaccination will be expanded to other local government units within the National Capital Region (NCR).

“After 30 days, magakakaroon na po tayo ng rollout sa buong NCR at sa mga areas na meron na po tayong average na more than 50 percent 'yung mga A2 na vaccinated na (After 30 days, we will roll out this program in the entire NCR and in other areas that have vaccinated 50 percent of their A2 population),” he added.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd, for his part, said that the rollout for this particular age group requires parental consent, as minors will be inoculated.

The NTF had announced that the pilot implementation will be limited to children of healthcare workers, as well as those kids with comorbidities.