Gamboa: 14 cops want to retire after being tagged in illegal drugs

MANILA, Philippines — Fourteen of the 357 police officers being investigated for alleged involvement in illegal drugs have already expressed their intention to avail of optional retirement.

This was revealed by Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Archie Gamboa, who also earlier offered to those policemen the option to retire in the face of the probe so the institution would be rid of rogue police officers.

But Gamboa said the erring policemen will not be “off the hook” even if they avail of the optional retirement.

“As of yesterday, mayroong parang 14 who wanted to avail of this optional retirement pero I made it clear to them na hindi ibig sabihin na kapag nag-optionally retire ka ay hindi ka na namin susundan,” he added.

(As of yesterday, there are about 14 cops who wanted to avail of this optional retirement but I made it clear to them that this doesn’t mean that we will not pursue them.)

He assured that the PNP will “apply the full force of the law” and file cases against policemen who will be proven involved in illegal drugs – either as drug users or protector of drug pushers.

The country’s top cop also bared that 46 policemen from the list were marked absent without official leave (AWOL) after they failed to attend a drug testing.

The PNP’s national adjudication board under Lt. Gen. Camilo Cascolan will be the one taking action against those on the list, Gamboa said.

Once the investigation is done, the results and the PNP’s recommendation will be submitted to the President, he added.

Gamboa earlier revealed that the names of the 357 cops, whose ranks range from patrolman to brigadier general, came from the drugs watchlist of no less than President Rodrigo Duterte.

The PNP was given one month to finish the validation of information from the regional level to the national adjudication board.

“If you don’t want to embarrass yourself if you are guilty and sa tingin niyo, with the composition of those who will evaluate ay makikita niyo hindi kayo makakalusot or if you really want peace of mind then we offer you optional retirement,” Gamboa said in an interview over dzMM on Tuesday.

(If you don’t want to embarrass yourself, if you are guilty and you think, you won’t be able to skirt those who will evaluate or if you really want peace of mind then we offer you optional retirement.)

