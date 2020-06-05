Gamboa appoints new Zamboanga Peninsula police director

MANILA, Philippines — A new director of Police Regional Office-9 or Zamboanga Peninsula Police was appointed in the latest reorganization of the nation’s police force, Philippine National Police spokesman Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said Friday.

Banac said PNP chief Gen. Archie Gamboa designated the post to Police Brig. Gen. Jesus Cambay Jr. who served as director of PNP Intelligence Group. He is also a member of the Philippine Military Academy “Makatao” Class of 1989.

Replacing Cambay is his classmate, Police Brig. Gen. Joseph Gohel, former deputy director of PNP Directorate for Research and Development.

Meanwhile, Police Brig. Gen. Remus Zacharias Canieso of the PNP Directorate for Plans will lead as the deputy director of PNP Directorate for Research and Development.

Former director of Zamboanga Peninsula Police Brig. Gen. Froilan Quidilla is now assigned at the Office of the PNP chief.

Other senior officials were also assigned to new posts:

Police Col. Alan Nazarro – Northern Mindanao police

Police Col. Sidney Hernia – PNP Directorate for Plans

Police Col. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. – PNP Finance Service

Police Col. Ross Alvarado – Western Visayas

Police Col. Lope Lim – PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group

Police Col. Giovanie Maines – Directorate for Integrated Police Operations -North Luzon

Police Col. Limuel Obon – Aviation Security Group

Police Col. Andrew Cayad – Intelligence Group

The new reshuffle in the police organization took effect on Thursday, June 4, Banac said.