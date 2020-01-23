Gamboa names new PNP’s No. 4

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) has designated Maj. Gen. Hawthorne Binag as acting chief of PNP’s directorial staff, which makes him fourth in command in the country’s police force.

The appointment paper was issued on Wednesday but PNP chief Gen. Archie Gamboa made the announcement during a press conference in Camp Crame only on Thursday.

Binag, a graduate of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1987, was formerly assigned at the Directorate for Information, Communication and Technology Management.

Currently, PNP deputy chief for administration Lt. Gen. Camilo Cascolan is second in command while Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP deputy chief for operations, is third in command.

