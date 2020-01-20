Gamboa takes oath as PNP chief before Taal blast evacuees

Trending Now

Newly designated PNP Chief Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa holds media briefing at Camp Crame. Photo by Krissy Aguilar / INQUIRER.net

STO. TOMAS, BATANGAS, Philippines — Newly-appointed Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa took his oath Monday afternoon before evacuees of Taal Volcano eruption.

Gamboa officially assumed office as the 23rd PNP chief as he received his four-star rank from President Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte announced Friday that Gamboa will be his third PNP chief, months after former police chief Oscar Albayalde resigned from his post amid investigations on the so-called “ninja cops” controversy.

Gamboa belongs to the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) “Sinagtala” class of 1986. Other members of the class are Albayalde and former PNP chief and now senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa.

