Gamboa takes oath as PNP chief before Taal blast evacuees

STO. TOMAS, BATANGAS, Philippines — Newly-appointed Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa took his oath Monday afternoon before evacuees of Taal Volcano eruption.

Gamboa officially assumed office as the 23rd PNP chief as he received his four-star rank from President Rodrigo Duterte.

ADVERTISEMENT

Newly-appointed PNP chief Archie Gamboa takes his oath before Taal evacuees here at Sto. Tomas, Batangas. @inquirerdotnet pic.twitter.com/GWTkis0iom — Darryl John Esguerra (@DJEsguerraINQ) January 20, 2020 FEATURED STORIES

Duterte announced Friday that Gamboa will be his third PNP chief, months after former police chief Oscar Albayalde resigned from his post amid investigations on the so-called “ninja cops” controversy.

Gamboa belongs to the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) “Sinagtala” class of 1986. Other members of the class are Albayalde and former PNP chief and now senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa.

Edited by KGA

Inquirer calls for support for the victims of Taal volcano eruption Responding to appeals for help, the Inquirer is extending its relief to the families affected by the recent eruption of Taal volcano. Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860. [email protected] Inquiries may be addressed and emailed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ