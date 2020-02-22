Gamboa to regional chiefs: Stop jueteng in 1 week or face relief

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Police regional directors have only one week to wipe out jueteng operations in their areas or face the consequence of being relieved from their post.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Archie Gamboa gave this order on Saturday, adding that he has already given the police officials a list of jueteng operators in their areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have forwarded to you a list of operators in your different regions. I’m giving you a week, if you will not stop [the operations], then I will relieve you,” Gamboa told reporters in a press conference in Baguio City Police Office.

“Because the chief PNP does not get a single centavo out of jueteng at hindi ko rin pinapaipon,” he added.

FEATURED STORIES

Gamboa earlier ordered a one-strike policy against police officers involved in illegal activities, including illegal gambling.

Police officials will be immediately relieved if their subordinates are caught being involved in illegal activities such as illegal gambling.

He earlier ordered the relief of three city police chiefs in Metro Manila and seven unit commanders for their failure to curb illegal gambling operations in their respective jurisdiction.

Edited by JPV

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ