Gamboa’s honesty won him top PNP post — Panelo

MANILA, Philippines — It was Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa’s honesty that impressed President Rodrigo Duterte and earned him the position of Philippine National Police chief.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the Chief Executive only had one criteria for the appointment of Gamboa after three months and that was honesty.

“According to him (the President), he only had one basis in appointing people. Honesty. As to competence, it is assumed that you’re competent because it is your job,” Panelo said over dzIQ.

Panelo made the remarks a few days after Duterte announced his decision to appoint Gamboa, the PNP officer in charge, as the country’s top cop.

Gamboa’s appointment was made known on Friday night.

At a gathering of The Fraternal Order of Eagles in Davao City that included Gamboa among the guests, the President announced that he was impressed with Gamboa’s honesty.

However, the Chief Executive said he would have a “long, long, long talk” with Gamboa and Interior Secretary Eduardo Año first to ensure that there would be no mistakes.

The announcement ended three months of speculation as to who will succeed ex-PNP chief Gen. Oscar Albayalde, who resigned on Oct. 14, 2019 at the height of the “ninja cops” scandal.

Gamboa, like his predecessor, is a member of the PNP’s Sinagtala Class of 1986.

He served as spokesperson of the Davao regional police office from 1997 to 2002 when Mr. Duterte was still Davao City mayor.

Gamboa, who is also the PNP’s deputy chief for administration, was named as PNP officer in charge immediately upon Albayalde’s resignation last October.

