“‘Game of Thrones’ actor Kristofer Hivju recovers from COVID-19”

A “Game of Thrones” actor who was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus said Tuesday, April 14, that he has “fully recovered” from the disease.

Kristofer Hivju, who played Free Folk fighter Tormund Giantsbane in the hit HBO series, happily announced on Instagram that he and his wife, who was also diagnosed with the respiratory illness, are “finally safe and sound.”

“After several weeks in quarantine, and also a couple more indoors after being free of all symptoms, we are finally safe and sound,” he said.

“We were lucky to only have mild symptoms of COVID-19,” he added.

Kristofer, 41, went on to send their “love and thoughts” to all the people where the virus has hit much harder and to everyone who has lost their loved ones due to the COVID-19.

“Thank you for all of your support, and please remember to stay vigilant and keep your distance, wash your hands, and most of all, take care of each other in this strange time. Lots of love from us,” he added.

The Norwegian star first announced that he and his wife had tested positive for COVID-19 in March.