Game, Set, Match! Swimply Makes Tennis Court Rentals Easy and Affordable for Aussies

Swimply’s launch of tennis courts provides a high-end and affordable tennis experience for all to enjoy

SYDNEY, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Swimply , the innovative online pool sharing platform, today announced its newest category with the launch of private court rentals. Building on the success of its private pool experiences, Swimply is now bringing its unique brand to tennis enthusiasts in New South Wales and Victoria, offering affordable private tennis courts that make it easier than ever to enjoy the popular sport.

For many tennis players, practising on public courts can be a daunting experience due to the presence of skilled players, coaches – not to mention, often long waiting times to book a court. Swimply’s new tennis courts offer a perfect solution by providing players with accessible, affordable and convenient courts that prioritise privacy and give players the ability to enjoy playing with confidence at their own pace and skill level.

“Cost and difficulty of finding access to courts has been a major barrier for many players,” said Swimply CEO, Bunim Laskin. “With our launch into tennis, we’re thrilled to be able to provide Australians with an affordable and easy way to access these facilities, while also helping homeowners to monetise their underutilised assets.”

“Australians love tennis and if we can capture 2% of the private courts in Australia that will disproportionately positively impact the number of accessible courts by 10%,” said Swimply Australia Managing Director, Sam McDonagh.

“As a tennis fanatic, I’m delighted to see Swimply launch tennis courts. I play tennis rain, hail or shine, and unfortunately it can be pretty hard to get a court during the latter. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve driven past pristine, empty courts in beautiful homes around Sydney and wished I could jump on. Well, now we all can. You’ll never have to worry about not being able to get a court again. Australians are now able to play on stunning, high end tennis courts, in the best areas , all round Australia, in private. Every tennis tragic’s dream,” said Darren McMullen, television personality and Swimply brand ambassador.

Whether looking to get family and friends together for a fun day out, or wanting to get more practice time in, Swimply’s user-friendly booking system offers a wide range of options for players to find and book private tennis courts starting from just $18 per hour. From elegant backyard setups to sprawling estates with immaculate grounds that emulate an exclusive country club atmosphere, guests can even book a court and a pool at the same time for the ultimate luxurious escape.

Swimply’s expansion into tennis courts is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to making private leisure facilities accessible and affordable for everyone. By connecting homeowners with guests, Swimply is creating a win-win situation that benefits both parties and helps to unlock the full potential of these valuable assets.

Swimply is a marketplace that connects owners of swimming pools and spaces with people seeking to gather, swim and escape locally. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, currently there are more than 25,000 pools on the platform and Swimply hosts have welcomed over one million guests to swim in their pools.

