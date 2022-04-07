Gang Of Youths Add New Shows To Australian Tour

Australian fans are mere months away from welcoming Gang Of Youths back home. Today, the band has announced some additional dates for their upcoming July/August tour, which is sure to cheer up fans in Newcastle and Melbourne!

It’s going to be the first time Gang Of Youths will be back on Australian soil since their bushfire benefit show in Melbourne back in 2020, as well as the first time the group will be performing their critically acclaimed album angel in realtime live out this way.

The tour, which brings Gang Of Youths to their biggest Australian stages to date, also encompasses the return of the band’s curated festival, A More Perfect Union. This year, the festival features the likes of Arlo Parks, Becca Hatch, Budjerah, Matt Corby, Gretta Ray, Cub Sport and more.

Watch the music video for ‘in the wake of your leave’ below:

[embedded content]

There will be a pre-sale session for these new shows going down from 11am Friday 8 April (local time) until 11am Monday 11 April. General ticket sales will commence from 11am on Monday 11 April.

Check out the full list of tour dates below and hit up the Gang Of Youths website for more info!

Gang Of Youths 2022 Australian Tour

Saturday 30 July – RAC Arena, Perth

Wednesday 3 August – Entertainment Centre, Adelaide

Friday 5 August – Entertainment Centre, Newcastle (new show)

Saturday 6 August – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Friday 12 August – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne (sold out)

Saturday 13 August – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne (new show)

A More Perfect Union 2022

Sunday 14 August – Regatta Grounds, Hobart

with Arlo Parks, Cub Sport, Gretta Ray, Adam Newling, The Lazy Eyes