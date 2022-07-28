Gang of Youths Announce Merch Pop-Up at the Lord Gladstone, Rename It The Forbearance

Gang of Youths have announced they’ll run a merch pop-up store at the Lord Gladstone Hotel in Sydney next month, running at the pub’s Good Space Gallery from Saturday, 6th until Monday, 8th August. The Chippendale establishment is even renaming itself The Forbearance – a nod to the track of the same name from the band’s latest album, Angel in Realtime – for the three days they’re stationed there.

On offer – along with Gang of Youths-themed wine and beers – will be an exclusive range of merch that won’t be available anywhere else, including on the band’s upcoming tour. Items have been made with a sustainable approach in mind, using 100% recycled materials, and include a throwback ‘Vital Signs’ range, alternate artwork covers for Angel in Realtime, shirts, prints and more.

big big news people. we’re taking over and renaming the lord gladstone in sydney. ‘the forbearance’ will be running from the 6th-8th of august and will have custom GOY drinks as well as pop-up shop exclusive merch. come down, we’ll be there sunday after the sydney show! pic.twitter.com/3AqF1NeRH8 — gang of youths (@gangofyouths) July 28, 2022

Gang of Youths homecoming Australian tour in support of Angel in Realtime kicks off this Saturday (30th July) at RAC Arena in Perth. Throughout August, they’ll play shows in Adelaide, Newcastle, Sydney and Melbourne. They’ll be joined by Gretta Ray in Perth, Sydney and Melbourne, with Middle Kids on the bill in Melbourne too.

They’ll wrap up the run with their hand-curated A More Perfect Union festival taking place in Hobart and Sandstone Point. In Hobart, they’ll be joined by Cub Sport, Arlo Parks, Adam Newling and more, while the Queensland edition will feature Matt Corby, Budjerah, BLESSED and others.

Angel in Realtime, the band’s third studio album, in February. The follow-up to 2017’s acclaimed Go Farther in Lightness was the first to feature new member Tom Hobden, after longtime guitarist Joji Malani left the band in 2019 to pursue other endeavours (such as solo project Pei).

