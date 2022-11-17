Gang Of Youths, Midnight Oil And More Crowned J Award Winners

This year’s J Award winners have been announced, with five Australian artists acknowledged by the national youth broadcaster for not only their music, but their impact in the community.

The J Awards have long been an important calendar mark for triple j and in recent years, have seen the likes of Tame Impala, Hilltop Hoods, Matt Corby, A.B. Original, Tones And I, and more win trophies. This year, the awards were announced on air, with winners of the five categories rolled out throughout today (Thursday).

Gang Of Youths – ‘in the wake of your leave’

﻿

London-based Sydneysiders Gang Of Youths won the triple j Australian Album of the Year J Award for their acclaimed third album, angel in realtime. It’s the third time the band has been nominated, with their previous albums – Magnolia and Go Farther In Lightness – thrown into the mix in 2015 and 2017, respectively.

For Double J, the station crowned Australian icons Midnight Oil as their Artist of the Year, another triumphant marker for the group as they wrap up the cycle of their evocative 2022 album, Resist.

Along with these J Awards, Triple J Unearthed also shone light on Adelaide’s Elsy Wameyo as their 2022 Unearthed Artist of the Year. It’s been a huge year for the artist, whose debut EP project Nilotic has seen her perform at Splendour in the Grass and tour nationally with the Hilltop Hoods on their recent arena tour.

Korean-Australian rap group 1300 won the triple j and rage Australian Music Video of the Year for their song ‘Old Boy’. Their win follows in the footsteps of videos from artists including Tasman Keith, Mo’ju and Sampa The Great. The video, directed by Raghay Rampal (VIDEOHEAD), was inspired by Park Chan-wook’s 2003 film Oldboy.

“The movie is so iconic and stylised, and has a lot of jaw-dropping scenes, so our approach was to pick the scenes we thought were the most iconic, and put each rapper into those scenes.” he has said.

1300 – ‘Old Boy’

﻿

For the Done Good Award, 24 year old Gomeroi rapper Kobie Dee has been acknowledged for his work in community; platforming and enriching First Nations communities through his various projects over the last year. Having organised the Gomeroi Nation tour, Kobie Dee was able to bring his music to Country and communities in Narrabi, Tamworth, Boggabilla and Walgett; as well as organising the Moree Block Party.

Kobie also launched the Know Role Models podcast (which has featured Adam Goodes), and has also been integral in organising songwriting workshops and raising awareness around mental health through his work as a youth ambassador.

2022 J Award Winners

triple j Australian Album of the Year: Gang Of Youths – angel in realtime.

Gang Of Youths – angel in realtime. Double J Artist of the Year: Midnight Oil

Midnight Oil Unearthed Artist of the Year: Elsy Wameyo

Elsy Wameyo triple j and rage Australian Music Video of the Year: 1300 – ‘Old Boy’ (dir. Raghay Rampal)

1300 – ‘Old Boy’ (dir. Raghay Rampal) Done Good Award: Kobie Dee

Further Reading

Here’s The Complete List of 2022 J Awards Nominees

Genesis Owusu, The Avalanches Among J Award Winners

Here Are All The 2021 J Award Nominations