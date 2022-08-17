Gang Of Youths Postpone New Zealand Shows For Health Reasons

Gang Of Youths have made the difficult decision to pull the plug on their New Zealand tour dates, saying the move was necessary to “maintain the health of the band”.

The announcement reportedly came just hours before the Sydney indie-rock kings were scheduled to take the stage in Wellington last night.

The Gangs had shows booked in both Wellington and Auckland this week in support of their recently-released third album, Angel in Realtime. However, both dates have now been postponed.

In a statement posted on behalf of the band by promoter Handsome Tours in the Auckland show’s official Facebook event, Gang Of Youths explain: “This has been a very very difficult decision to make, but one we collectively deem necessary to maintain the health of the band”.

Their note continues: “We want you all to know that we haven’t made this decision lightly as we hate letting our fans down and know that a lot of you will be disappointed, for which we are really sorry.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and will be in touch very soon with information regarding rescheduled dates!”

Meanwhile, Gang of Youths are set to return to Australia this weekend for the Queensland leg of their own A More Perfect Union festival, also featuring performances from the likes of Matt Corby, Middle Kids, Budjerah and more.

Then Monday will see them return to Sydney to play an intimate acoustic show at a sold-out Enmore Theatre.

