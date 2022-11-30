Gang of Youths, Tash Sultana Lead Lineup for New Adelaide Festival Vintage Vibes

Gang of Youths and Tash Sultana will headline the inaugural lineup of a new two-day Adelaide festival. Vintage Vibes will take place in early April next year, with Angus & Julia Stone, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, The Temper Trap and Hermitude also featuring high on the billing.

Running between April 1 and 2 at Tomich Wines in the Adelaide Hills, the lineup also boasts the likes of Middle Kids, George Alice, Jess Day, West Thebarton, Donny Benet, Leo Sayer, Adrian Eagle and much more. Tickets go on sale next Wednesday, 7th December, with a pre-sale kicking off on Monday you can sign up for here.

Gang of Youths – ‘In the Wake of Your Leave’

[embedded content]

Vintage Vibes is being produced as part of the South Australian Government’s $10 million See It Live funding package. The festival is being overseen by Adelaide Festival curator Blake Gilchrist, with a lineup consisting of almost entirely Australian artists – over 50% being from South Australia.

“I’m really excited to offer South Australia a world-class, multi-day festival in Vintage Vibes, not only with a truly amazing artistic line-up, but one that is set to accentuate the Adelaide Hills region,” Gilchrist said in a statement. “Where else can you see artists like Gang of Youths, Tash Sultana and Angus & Julia Stone play alongside hometown heroes Adrian Eagle, Wanderers, and We Move Like Giants?”

For those not in Adelaide, Gang of Youths, Sultana and King Gizz’s appearances at Vintage Vibes festival will come ahead of all three acts performing as part of this year’s Byron Bay Bluesfest lineup. Running from Thursday, 6th to Monday, 10th April, they’ll share stages with the likes of Lucinda Williams, Elvis Costello, Steve Earle, Xavier Rudd and many more.

