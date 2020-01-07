Gang of Youths, Thelma Plum, Tash Sultana & More To Play Huge Melbourne Bushfire Benefit Concert

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 8, 2020

Heads up, Melbourne! You’re getting an absolutely massive and unmissable bushfire benefit concert with some of the biggest acts in Australia, like Gang Of Youths, Thelma Plum, Angus & Julia Stone and more.

‘Down To Earth – A Fire And Climate Relief Concert’ will see performances from Gang Of Youths, Thelma Plum, Angus & Julia Stone, Briggs, Tash Sultana, Ruby Fields and Jack River take place on February 26th at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl.

In a group statement, the acts say that “collectively, our hearts go out to the families who have lost loved ones, the firies who have put their lives on the line and continue to, and the communities across Australia suffering.”

“We hope to give you the greatest thing we can in this time of great need – our voices and our songs.”

100% of the profits will go to various charities and funding organisations, like Red Cross and WIRES, as well as organisations focused on tackling long term climate change, like Firesticks and Emergency Leaders for Climate Action.

Check out all important info, and how else you can donate, below.

Down To Earth – A Fire And Climate Relief 2020 Full Lineup

Angus & Julia Stone

Briggs

Gang Of Youths

Jack River

Ruby Fields

Tash Sultana

Thelma Plum

Down To Earth – A Fire And Climate Relief 2020

Tickets on sale 10am Thursday, 9th January

Wednesday, 26th February

Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Tickets: Ticketek

–

Donate to the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery here.

Donate to Fire Relief Fund for First Nations Communities here.

Donate to the NSW Rural Fire Services here.



Donate to QLD Fire & Rescue here.

Donate to the Country Fire Association of Victoria here.

Donate to the South Australian Country Fire Service here.

Donate to WIRES here and the RSPCA Relief here.