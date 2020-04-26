“‘Gangnam Beauty’ actor Cha Eun-woo reportedly in talks to star in drama of popular webtoon”

Cha Eun-woo, who previously starred in “Gangnam Beauty,” received an offer to play the male lead character in the popular webtoon “True Beauty.”

Do you miss Gangnam Beauty actor Cha Eun-woo? Well, here’s some good news: he is in talks to star in a new drama.

According to Soompi, South Korean news outlet Ilgan Sports reports that Cha Eun-woo has been tapped the play the male lead character in the drama based on the popular webtoon True Beauty.

While he hasn’t accepted it yet, his agency, Fantagio Entertainment, confirmed that he has indeed received an offer to play the role of Lee Su-ho — a perfect young man who is the top student at his school.

“Cha Eun Woo has received an offer to star in the drama True Beauty, and he is currently reviewing the offer,” Fantagio Entertainment said in the statement.

As of writing, the release date has yet to be announced but the show is expected to air in the first half of the year.

Cha Eun-woo, who is also a member of the K-Pop group ASTRO, came to Manila last October 2019 for his first-ever fan meeting dubbed [JUST ONE 10 MINUTE].

Gangnam Beauty aired on ABS-CBN back in 2019.