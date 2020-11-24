“‘Ganun siya ka-wild’: Gerald Anderson, minsan nang nag-book ng chopper para umabot sa isang basketball practice”

Nagulat umano ang dating UP Maroons player na si Mikee Reyes sa laki nang binayaran ni Gerald Anderson para sa binook nitong chopper.

Ikinuwento ng dating UP Maroons player na si Mikee Reyes kung gaano ka-dedicated si Gerald Anderson pagdating sa basketball.

Ani Mikee, ni minsan ay hindi ni Gerald ipinaramdam sa kanila na artista ito pagdating sa court.

“Kahit big deal siya du’n, he doesn’t bring that to the court or the basketball industry. You don’t feel na si Gerald Anderson siya. Like he will really listen. Like nagtatanong siya sa akin like ‘Mikee, ano ba dapat gagawin ko? Mikee, pano ba dapat ‘to?’ So nagtatanong siya talaga,” ani Mikee.

Pagpapatuloy ni Mikee, saksi siya sa kasipagan ni Gerald hindi lang pagdating sa basketball kundi pati sa trabaho.

“This guy is the most hardworking mot**rf***er I have ever seen. Like he works out in the morning, he goes to work, he goes to practice. And then after practice, he goes work out again. Like he has four to five activities in a day. And like more than half of those activities is just working out or playing basketball,” saad ni Mikee.

Dagdag pa nito: “As in minsan magte-training kami. After nu’n, magyayaya pa ng limahan ‘yan sa ibang court. Like ganu’n siya ka-wild. Tapos inom ng inom ng sports drink. Kaya sabi ko sa kanya, ‘Ge, delikado ‘yan ginagawa mo.’ Baka kaya sobrang dami niyang energy kasi like sa ibang bagay.”

Kwento ni Mikee, may isang beses umano kung saan hindi sana aabot si Gerald sa isa sa kanilang mga ensayo dahil kalahok ang Kapamilya star sa isang Vios Cup race challenge.

Ngunit ikinagulat umano nito nang malaman niya na nag-book ng chopper si Gerald mula Clark papuntang San Juan para lang umabot ito sa laro.

“This guy booked a mothere**ng chopper. Tayong mga basketball player, mag-ga-Grab. Hindi tayo mag-kokotse, hindi tayo magda-drive. Ang gagawin natin, Angkas. I have seen so many basketball players, big mothere**ng people riding Angkas kasi baka ma-late sila sa game nila or sa practice nila. I’ve done that. But I’m not that big, I’m not that tall,” saad ni Mikee.

“So what happened was he went on that app … I think that’s Grab or whatever. Bast nag-ooffer ng chopper. And then I was just watching him book a mothere**ing chopper. What he did was saan mag-laland ang chopper? At hindi ito ‘yung San Juan Arena. Ito ‘yung old San Juan. So this guy calls his connections sa San Juan. And then he calls I don’t know if si Ejercito ‘yun basta he calls to allow him to land on the helipad dun sa San Juan,” dagdag niya.

Laking gulat naman ni Mikee nang malaman kung gaano kalaki ang binayaran ni Gerald para sa chopper ride nito.

“Lowkey, I was looking at how much it was to book such a thing. And sinasabi ko that’s a year or two worth of Angkas,” ani Mikee.

Panoorin ang video sa ibaba:

[embedded content]

Bagama’t sinabihan na si Gerald maaari siyang hindi na bumiyahe para sa kanilang ensayo, pinilit pa rin umano nito na pumunta doon.

“Man, he was already told na pwede nang hindi ka maglaro. No problem, it’s just a tune-up game. Pero ‘pag sinabi niyang gagawin niya ang isang bagay, gagawin niya. So nandu’n na kami mga three o’clock. Guys, dumating nga siya. Like before 4. Mga quarter to 4. Legit dumating siya.