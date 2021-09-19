Gapud is DELM’s executive chairman

Del Monte Pacific Limited (DELM) has a seven-man board led by Executive Chairman Rolando C. Gapud. Managing Director Joselito D. Campus Jr. is also the firm’s chief executive officer. The other directors are Edgardo M. Cruz Jr., Benedick Kwek Gim Song, (lead independent director), Yvonne Goh (independent director), Emil Q. Javier, and Godfrey E. Scotchbrock.

According to a public ownership report (POR), Gapud directly owned 2,651,203 common shares or 0.14 percent of 1,943,960,024 outstanding common shares; Campos, 7,621,466 common shares or 0.39 percent; Cruz, 2,984,632 common shares or 0.15 percent; Javier, 611,828 common shares or 0.03 percent; and Gim Song and Scotchbrook, 117,092 common shares or 0.01 percent each, as of June 30, 2021.

Emperador Inc. (EMP) is a subsidiary of Alliance Global Inc., which is owned by Andrew Tan. It reported retained earnings of P39,390,581,856 as of June 30,2021 against the audited P37,632,913,174 for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2020. The Philippine Stock Exchange states that it has 15,736,471,238 outstanding common shares but has listed more – 16,242,391,176 shares.

In a filing dated Aug. 18, 2021, EMP said that “as a holding company having a primary purpose that includes holdings, selling, exchanging, dealing and investing in real properties of all kinds, [it] must and will comply with the 40 percent foreign ownership threshold for holding land in compliance with Section 7 Article XII of the 1987 Constitution, and Section 22 and 23 of the Public Land Act (Commonwealth Act No. 141 as amended.”

James L. Go is the chairman emeritus of Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC). He purchased 600,000 RLC common shares at P16.80 per share on Sept. 6, 2021, 484,400 common shares at P16.80 per share on Sept. 7, 2021, 715,600 common shares at P16.80 per share on Sept. 8, 2021, and 300,000 common shares at P16.75 per share on Sept. 9, 2021. After the transaction, he directly owned 8,446,811 RLC common shares or 0.163 percent of 5,193,830,685 outstanding common shares. As of a July 22,2021 public ownership report, the company’s nine directors were the direct holders of 10,847,009 RLC common shares or 0.21 percent of the company’s 5,193,830,685 outstanding common shares.



Lucio C. Tan is the chairman of the 11-man board of LT Group Inc. (LTG). The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) places LTG’s outstanding at 10,821,388,889 common shares with a P1 par value.

Karlu T. Say, a director, recently acquired an indirect 530,200 common shares in the firm. These involved 320,000 common shares on Sept. 7, 2021 at P9.32 each and 210,000 common shares at P9.3095 each on Sept. 8. The purchases increased his ownership to a directly owned 1,000 common shares and an indirectly held 530,000 common shares.

Vitarich Corp. (VITA) has 11 directors. In an announcement, the company said it “mourns the untimely demise of our director, Mr. Jose M. Sarmiento, who passed away on … 29 July 2021.” According to a July 8 public ownership report (POR), Sarmiento directly owned 1,305,320 common shares or 0.04 percent of 3,054,334,014 outstanding VITA common shares. The company’s par value is P0.38.

SPC Power Corp. has 11 directors with Alfredo L. Henares as board chairman, who directly owns a nominal common share. The other directors include Enrique L. Benedicto, Sergio R. Ortiz-Ruiz Jr., Franscisco L. Viray; Yoon Jong-Ryoon; Lee Kyung-Eun; Kim Yong Uk, and Youn Sang-Youn who hold one direct share each. Director Dennis T. Villareal, meanwhile, has an indirect stake of 10 million common shares and a direct stake of 6,425,501 common shares. The total director ownerships comes to 17,281,444 common shares or 1.16 percent of an outstanding 1,496,551,803 common shares based on a July 16 public ownership report.

According to the Philippine Stock Exchange, Berjaya Philippines Inc. (BCOR) has 4,341,280,772 outstanding common shares and 4,427,009,132 common shares that are both listed and issued. A public ownership report states that Seow Swee Pin and George T. Yang directly held 80 common shares each while Jimmy S. Soo was the direct owner of 75 common shares as of August 31, 2021. The other directors – Casey M. Barleta, Wong Ee Coln and Dean Poncevic M. Ceballos – are also direct stockholders with a nominal BCOR common share each.

