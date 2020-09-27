Garbage Have Finished Work On Their 7th Studio Album

Prepare your ears for new Garbage.

The American alt-rock icons have confirmed their seventh studio album is officially in the bag.

“…We have big news in the house of garbage. It is official. We have finally finished #7 and delivered it, hook line and sinker to our new business partners,” singer Shirley Manson posted on Instagram, alongside a photo of her writing (what we’re assuming are lyrics) in a giant book.

“I sat tonight with our engineer (and my long suffering husband) to listen to it from top to bottom and I have to admit, I felt pretty smug about it all, if the truth be told,” she continued.

“Love you lots. Wish you were here to enjoy the initial listening process with us. However you will get to judge it for yourselves soon enough.

“Can’t WAIT for you all to hear it. Thank you for loving on us. Hope we haven’t let you down. I don’t believe we have. But you will all ultimately be the judge of THAT.”

Speaking last year to NME, Manson revealed that the band’s new LP would be similar in sound to their 2017 album, No Horses.

“It’s a little softer, and more expansive,” she explained. “There are Roxy influences in there. Butch Vig [drummer and producer] of course, was formerly the President of The Roxy Music Fan Club in Madison, Wisconsin.”

You can check out her post below.

RELATED: Garbage’s Shirley Manson Pens Powerful Op-Ed On Self-Harm