Gareth Liddiard, Jen Cloher and Tex Perkins Lead Winter Sounds 2023 Lineup

Following a successful debut last year, Winter Sounds festival, held in the regional Victorian town of Daylesford and its surrounds, will return in August. A lineup that includes Tropical Fuck Storm frontman Gareth Liddiard, singer-songwriter Mo’Ju and Tex Perkins of The Cruel Sea will perform at venues including bush halls, historic churches and gold rush-era buildings across Daylesford, Glenlyon, Bullarto and Clunes.

The program will begin on Thursday, 17th August with a performance by Perkins and Matt Walker at St Peter’s Catholic Church in Daylesford. Jen Cloher will perform a show at the venue the following night, playing songs from their latest album I Am the River, the River Is Me and more.

On Saturday, 19th August, Adalita and Martin Frawley will perform at Bullarto Hall via the Spa Country Railway Train, while Watty Thompson and Leah Senior will perform at Clunes Town Hall. Mo’Ju, supported by Coda Chroma, will perform at Daylesford Town Hall that evening.

Finally, on Sunday, 20th August, Liddiard will perform a midday show at Bullarto Hall, joined by singer-songwriter Jess Ribeiro. Earlier that morning, Skyscraper Stan will perform at Glenlyon Town Hall, with support from Jarrah Olive. Tickets for all shows are on sale now via the Winter Sounds website.

“Winter Sounds is about providing audiences with the opportunity to experience extraordinary performances in extraordinary spaces, and we are so excited to be rugging up and returning to the Daylesford region this winter,” said festival director Dave Frazer in a statement.

Winter Sounds debuted in 2022, after multiple postponements the previous year due to pandemic lockdowns. That year’s series quickly sold out, and featured a lineup that included the likes of C.W. Stoneking, Emma Donovan & The Putbacks, Cash Savage & The Last Drinks, Blake Scott and Freya Josephine Hollick.

