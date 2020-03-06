Garin ‘strongly discourages’ discrimination vs suspected coronavirus patients

MANILA, Philippines — A lawmaker on Friday said discrimination against those suspected to be positive for the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) should be “strongly discouraged.”

Former Health Secretary and now Iloilo Rep. Janette Garin said it is now the time for the public to unite and support each other especially after the confirmation of the two new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

“I would like to reiterate that stigma and discrimination among suspected patients or those perceived to be exposed should be strongly discouraged,” Garin said in a statement.

“This kind of behavior discourages patients to seek medical attention. They end up hiding facts or refusing a check-up,” she added.

Garin said if the suspected patients are mocked or feared, they might instead hide and lie about their condition.

“Hindi sila matutulungan ng mga doktor at patuloy silang makakapanghawa nang hindi nila alam (Doctors would not be able to help them and they will continue to spread the virus without their knowledge),” the lawmaker said.

Garin also reminded the public to observe frequently proper handwashing and proper coughing etiquette and to avoid touching one’s face with dirty hands.

“Ang sitwasyon ngayon ay panawagan ng pagkakaisa ng buong mundo (The situation calls for unity worldwide). Concerted coordinated efforts should be done. It might be time to rethink and assess whether COVID-19 has been there lurking and waiting for the right time and opportunity,” Garin said.

The Department of Health on Friday announced that two Filipinos had contracted COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to five.

The health department said the two new patients are currently staying at the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) in Muntinlupa City.

