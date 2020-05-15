“Gary Estrada and Bernadette Allyson’s three daughters are artistas in the making”

Gary Estrada and Bernadette Allyson’s daughters could soon steal the spotlight with their beautiful faces.

19 years later, ‘90s stars and real-life couple Gary Estrada and Bernadette Allyson are still going strong.

But apart from having a happily married life, the couple is also blessed with three beautiful children named Garielle Bernice, Garianna Beatrice, and Gianna Bettina — a proof that good looks indeed runs in the blood.

With several netizens praising the seemingly perfect combination of the couple as seen in the faces of their children, some even suggested that they should try becoming models or even artistas in the future.

See some of the photos below:

THEIR LOVE STORY

In an interview with PUSH back in 2001, Bernadette opened up about her and husband Gary Estrada’s love story.

“Ang kuwento talaga namin, siguro maniniwala na sila dahil ilang taon na kaming kasal, when he asked me for marriage, hindi kami nung time na ‘yun. Kasi, nung naging kami for 10 months, we broke up for a year. After one year, bumalik siya sa akin, text-text lang. Tapos gusto daw niya girlfriend-boyfriend na kami by Valentines ng 2001,” she said.

She went on: “Sabi ko, ‘No,’ kasi gusto ko pang makipag-date-date sa iba. Pero I have feelings for him, hindi naman nawala ‘yun. Pero after a month, biglang may pinakita na siya sa aking ring, that was Valentines. After one month, March ‘yun, hindi niya ako pinaliguy-ligoy na, ‘Uy, boyfriend-girlfriend tayo.’”

She continued: “Ibig sabihin, pag nag-yes ako sa kasal, kami na at automatic kami na ulit. Nag-yes ako kasi love ko pa naman siya, eh. Gusto niya agad-agad ikasal na kami ng May, pero naging June yon kasi tumawad ang daddy ko na bakit naman ang bilis, so yon,” she said.

Gary also has a son with Cheska Diaz — Pamilya Ko actor Kiko Estrada — whom Bernadette has welcomed into their family with open arms.

Gary Estrada and Bernadette Allyson tied the knot in 2001.