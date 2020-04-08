“Gary Valenciano, alay ang panalangin para kay Pres. Duterte”

Panalangin at suporta. Ito ang naging pahayag ni Mr Pure Energy Gary Valenciano sa kaniyang naging tweet matapos ang naging speech ni President Rodrigo Duterte nitong Lunes, April 6, ng gabi.

Kasunod ito nang naging panawagan ng Pangulo ng gabay at panalangin para masulusyunan ang tila lumalalang krisis ng mundo at ng Pilipinas sa COVID-19.

READ: As PH celebrates Holy Week, Duterte urges Filipinos to pray

Sa tweet ni Gary V, sinabi niyang sa kabila ng iba’t ibang opinyon at paniniwala, tanging panalangin at lakas para sa pangulo ang kaniyang misyon ngayong humaharap ang pangulo sa pagsubok.

To our president, President Rodrigo Duterte, there are so many opinions after each time you speak, but I choose to look over all that’s said and simply follow what I know my God wants me to do; and that is to keep you covered in prayer. God bless you sir…God bless us all🙏🏼🇵🇭🙏🏼 — GARY VALENCIANO (@GaryValenciano1) April 6, 2020

“To our president, President Rodrigo Duterte, there are so many opinions after each time you speak, but I choose to look over all that’s said and simply follow what I know my God wants me to do; and that is to keep you covered in prayer. God bless you sir…God bless us all,” pahayag ni Gary.

Sa ngayon, tuloy ang enhanced community quarantine sa Luzon na tatagal hanggang April 30.