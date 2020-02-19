“Gary Valenciano, Angeli Pangilinan send off daughter Kiana, wish luck on new journey”

Gary Valenciano and his wife, Angeli Pangilinan, could not help but turn emotional as they said their goodbyes to their daughter Kiana, who on Tuesday left for the United States to start a “new journey.”

On Instagram, Gary posted a video of his last few moments with his daughter before sending her off at the airport.

In its caption, he wrote: “A new chapter in her life is being written. It’s what I need to keep reminding myself as no parent ever gets used to saying goodbye to any of their children.”

For her part, Angeli seemed to confirm that Kiana will be working on her music career abroad as she wished her ”Kwinks” luck on her new journey in her respective post.

“No words. Just a lot of tears. I offer a prayer for my daughter’s journey. She ran away from all things popular all her life even if she was born to sing. She just wanted to find her identity. She wanted to sew and draw. She painted. She played soccer. She partied. She took fashion design. … And then she started to write and produce songs … and found herself…. soar Kiana and fly. With His Word tucked into your heart and mind, you will achieve His purpose and destiny for you. Step by step. I love you Kwinks. See you sooner than soon. All my love xxx Mama,” she said.

“P.S. Can’t stop crying cuz I miss you already. I remember Kuya Gab when he left. Sometimes he would text me at 5am every day after school. Don’t forget to Facetime (at the right time)!!!” she added.

Being the daughter of Gary, dubbed as local showbiz’s Mr. Pure Energy, Kiana comes from OPM pop royalty, but the R&B/soul artist is paving her own musical way with popular tracks such as “See Me” and “Keep It Secret.”

Kiana, 26, is also known for her hit songs “Does She Know”, “5:30” and “Misfits.”