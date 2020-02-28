“Gary Valenciano postpones concert over COVID-19 scare”

“Pure Energy 2020,” the much-awaited major concert of Gary Valenciano, has been postponed over fears of the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), the veteran singer announced on Thursday.

“Thank you to all who have expressed support for this concert. Your immediate response was most encouraging. Our team received so many requests to purchase tickets and offers to sponsor the show, but the health and wellbeing of all our fans, our guests, our artists, musicians, dancers, and the production crew are my main priority,” Gary said in an Instagram post.

“It pains us to make this difficult decision, but new learnings about this new virus call for us to be vigilant and sensitive, careful and prayerful,” he added.

Billed as Gary’s final major concert, “Pure Energy” was scheduled on April 18-19 at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

The “Sana Maulit Muli” hitmaker has yet to announce the new schedule of the concert, but stated that it will take place “on a later date this year.”

Gary, however, will proceed with his concert tour in US and Canada on its original dates.