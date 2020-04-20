“Gary Valenciano raises P6.8 million for frontliners, others affected by COVID-19 lockdown”

Gary Valenciano has raised a total of P6.8 million through his two-day digital concert “HOPEFUL 2020” that aims to benefit frontliners and other individuals affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Streamed live on his official Facebook page on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, the concert celebrated Gary’s 37th anniversary in the music industry in lieu of his scheduled major concert at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, “Pure Energy 2020,” that was canceled in February due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

During his two-day gig, Gary treated his fans with live performances of some of his hits such as “Eto Na Naman”, “Ililigtas Ka Niya”, “Hataw Na”, “‘Di Bale Na Lang”, “How Did You Know”, and “Take Me Out of the Dark.”

He also invited two special guests—his daughter Kiana and Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez—to sing his timeless songs “What Can I Say?” and “Each Passing Night”, respectively.

To champion hope and unity as the world was weighed down by the fight against COVID-19, Gary gave a powerful rendition of his songs “Kapit Pinoy” and “Babalik Ka Rin,” as well as the evangelical “Home” and “The Answer.”

“HOPEFUL 2020” was aimed to benefit Operation Blessing and Shining Light Foundation, who are in the forefront of providing the essential needs of medical workers and other frontline workers, while holding feeding programs for people whose livelihoods were upended by the enhanced community quarantine imposed for the whole of Luzon to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.