“Gary Valenciano to hold two-day online concert”

Industry veteran Gary Valenciano will provide fans with a welcome distraction from the coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine by holding a two-day virtual concert this weekend.

Gary, whose major concert “Pure Energy 2020” was postponed last February due to COVID-19 threat, is set to perform via Facebook Live at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19.

On Instagram Thursday, April 16, the “Hataw Na” hitmaker shared the official poster for his concert, dubbed “HOPEFUL 2020”, as he invited his fans and followers to support the show.

“May these events help in keeping all of us… HOPEFUL,” he wrote as caption.

Although stuck at home during the enhanced community quarantine declared in Luzon, Gary has been busy participating in fundraising projects to help frontliners and vulnerable communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including, most recently, an online concert where he has raised more than P1 million.

The Philippines as of Thursday afternoon, April 16, has logged 5,660 COVID-19 cases, with deaths and 435 recoveries.